Louis C. Hansen

69

Louis C. Hansen of Meridian, ID passed away, Friday March 29th at St. Luke's Hospital Boise, ID, after a short battle with Renal Cell Cancer. He was born in San Francisco CA To Louis C Hansen II and Maxine Hansen on September 9, 1949. Lou and his mother moved to Filer, ID where he graduated from High School in 1967. He attended the College of Southern Idaho and then Boise State College graduating in 1971. After college Lou was an Idaho State Policeman and then he changed careers in 1975 when he became and Insurance Adjuster. Lou worked 42 years in the Insurance industry and retired from Ohio Casualty/Liberty Mutual in 2010 and moved to Boise where he always wanted to live. Lou worked for Berkley North Pacific retiring in 2017. After retirement Lou volunteered with the Meridian police department Where he was named volunteer of the year in 2017. The most important part of Lou's life was his Family. He is survived by the Love of his life Jo Anna Hansen (Meridian, ID) Lou had two Son's Eric Hansen (Boise, ID) Chris Hansen (Cincinnati, OH) from his first marriage. Lou Also loved Jo Anna's children Brad Hacker (Trenton, OH), Travis Hacker (Richmond, KY) and Samantha Barrientos (Boise, ID.) like his own. He was blessed with 5 grandchildren, Corbin, Ava, Madilyn, Griffin, Jackson and one arriving in July. He is also survived by his mother Maxine Williams (Buhl, ID), brother Robert Hansen (Pam) San Francisco, CA, favorite sister in-law Goldie Evans (Boise, ID) sister Susan Jensen and numerous nieces and nephews. Lou and Jo Anna loved traveling, camping, fishing and spending time with Family. Papa will be missed by all. He was proceeded in death by his father, brother Jim Williams, sister Janet Hansen and brother John Del Carlo. Per Lou's wishes there will be no funeral services the family is planning a celebration of his life later this year.