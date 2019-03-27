Services Graveside service 11:00 AM New Meadows cemetery Resources More Obituaries for Louis Clark Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Louis "Louie" Clark

1930 - 2019

Alvin Louis Clark, 88, of McCall, Idaho passed peacefully at St. Lukes hospital in Boise after a short illness.

Born in 1930 in Council, Idaho, to "Doc" and Blanch Clark; Louie joined the family with his big brother Gene and later his little sister Lyla (Harper). He attended school in Weiser, Idaho where he was an outstanding athlete in every sport; graduating in 1948. After graduation, he joined the Navy and was stationed in Guam for two years. He returned to Idaho after being discharged, and married Connie Nelson. They had three amazing children; Terrie, Sally and Sue before divorcing in 1958. In 1960 he married Carol Zenis and had their lovely daughter Penny. Louie and Carol divorced in 1968 and he

moved from Boise to McCall in 1970 where he worked for Sonny's Tire, then later for Rowland Brothers.

Louie was an avid outdoorsman; loved to hunt and fish. Many days were spent catching bass and crappie at Brownley Dam, salmon and steelhead on the Little Salmon River, and, of course, enjoying lazy days on Payette Lake and surrounding upper lakes and rivers. He enjoyed snowmobiling but was

prepared to stop along to ice fish.

In 1979 he married Arlene Wininger and they began their life together in McCall. Their first date was fishing at Brownlee and their honeymoon was spent at hunting camp in White Licks. This proved to be a match made in heaven that changed both their lives for the better. They built the Farm to Market Storages and so enjoyed visiting with their customers who became dear friends. They retired when the storages sold in 2015. Their gift of hospitality was ongoing and they continued to share their love for

the Lord with those that visited.

Papa Louie was dearly loved by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He sparked their love for camping, huckleberrying, mushrooming, and fishing which will be a lasting legacy for generations to come. He will be remembered most for spending one-on-one time with them; showing an interest in whatever they were doing and giving wise advice as only Papa could. Graveside service will be held at that New Meadows cemetery on June 22 at 11:00.