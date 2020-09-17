Louis Jay Fuess

October 9, 1943 - September 1, 2020

Louis Jay Fuess was born in Ilion, New York, the second of three sons to Ron and Eleonor (Sigsbee) Fuess. Barry, Lou, and Phillip kept their parents on their toes. They never shied away from adventure, and their stories became family lore. Lou attended school in Pulaski, New York, where he was outgoing and active in sports, and extracurricular activities. He had many lifelong friends in the Class of 1961. Lou joined the Air Force immediately after high school. He was trained as a jet aircraft mechanic, and stationed in Mountain Home in 1962. Wherever his plane went, so did Lou. Fortunately, he did not see combat in Vietnam, but he did spend time in Guam, and Alaska.

After Lou's honorable discharge in 1966 he returned to New York.. At the time, he was newly married to Linda Crouch of Boise, but the couple divorced amicably after a few years. Lou soon returned to Idaho, and his brothers and parents soon followed him west. Lou enrolled at Boise Junior College in 1968 where he earned his degree in Education in just three years. He was a lifelong BSU fan, and loved watching his Broncos play football and basketball.

Lou taught history at East Junior High School from 1971 - 2000. He had a special place in his heart for kids who struggled academically, and often joked that he had been teaching 8th grade for so long because of all the trouble he caused when he was an 8th grader himself. The only thing Lou loved more than teaching was coaching. At East he coached both boys and girls basketball, golf, and cross country. Eventually he became the Athletic Director. Lou took hundreds of kids to basketball camps and tournaments around the pacific northwest, where he was respected as a mentor and coach. The net from his 1998 9th grade girls championship basketball game still hangs proudly in his workshop.

While at East, Lou fell for the Art Teacher, Karen Graves. Karen's young daughter Katie was the icing on the cake. Lou and Karen married in 1978. In 1984, Lou and Karen adopted six year old Alex, from Sao Paulo, Brazil. Lou's kids were the center of his world, and they both adored their dad. He never missed a game, meet, concert, or play. Coaching Alex was one of his greatest joys. Lou was the World's Greatest Grandpa to his five grandkids.He loved to watch them compete in sports, he encouraged their creative endeavors, and he loved to talk with them about school, friends, and everything important in their lives.

Lou was an avid golfer who spent many of his summers on fairways all over the Treasure Valley, and working at Plantation Golf Course. Lou's golf buddies were very dear to him. If you were lucky enough to be Lou's friend, he treated you like family. He loved being around all kinds of people.

Lou's wife Karen, his daughter Katie and Son-In-Law Jake, his son Alex, and his grandchildren Tremar, Lauren, Sofia, William, and Darren are missing his mischievous blue eyes, and infectious laugh. We know that the sadness we feel is because we loved someone worth missing. If you knew Lou, we would love for you to share a happy story. If you would like to honor him, please consider a donation to the Boise Public Schools Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store