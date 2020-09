Haney, Louise Corey, 90, of Boise, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at her home of natural causes. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 3, 1:00pm, at Kuna Church of the Nazarene, 1281 W. Avalon St., Kuna, with a viewing from 12:00-12:50pm beforehand. Interment will be at Kuna Cemetery. To view obituary and offer condolences, go to Louise's tribute page at relyeafuneralchapel.com.