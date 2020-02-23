|
|
Louise Hodgson Baker
1921 - 2020
Louise Hodgson Baker, of Boise, passed away peacefully on February 16, at the age of 98. She was born in Hollister, OH, to Emma and Author Hodgson. Louise went to the University of Ohio and got her degree in Physical Education. It was there that she met her husband, Clifton Earl Baker. Louise served in the Navy as a Lieutenant, serving near the San Francisco area where she taught physical education and rehabilitation for sailors serving in the Pacific. Her husband "Cliff" also served in the military in the Army infantry where he served in Germany. After the war, they got married in Ohio and they both went on to higher education, again at the University of Ohio. Not long after graduation, Cliff took a job with H.K. Ferguson, a subsidiary of Morris and Knudson and after many moves for her husband's career, they settled in Boise in 1972 where Cliff continued to work at "M.K." Louise worked as a physical education teacher on and off throughout her life as job transfers and family allowed. She loved all kinds of sports, especially football and was ardent fan of both Ohio State and Boise State. Louise and Cliff loved to travel, both before and after his retirement. After Cliff's death in 1998, she chose to stay in Boise to be close to the mountains and she always liked to have them in view. After a determined stint of rehabilitation following a fall, she moved to Garden Plaza at Valley View where she many close friends. Louise took numerous new residents under her wing to ease their transition. She was known for her sense of humor, wit, great stories, and positive spirit.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Gloria Hodgson Buckner, and her beloved husband of 50 years. She is survived by her two daughters, Peggy Baker, of Abiquiu, NM and Terrie Baker, of Durham, NC, her niece Patricia Buckner, and her nephew Robert (Mickey) Buckner, all of FL who "adopted" her as their mother.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers who became part of her life, who also became great friends and support to both Louise and her daughters. Louise, never wanting a fuss made over her, asked for no funeral services and was interred privately, next to her husband, at Morris Hill Cemetery on Friday, February 21st.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 23, 2020