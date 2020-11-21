1/1
Louise (Lou) Hofmann
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise (Lou) Hofmann
May 28, 1927 - November 12, 2020
Boise, Idaho - On November 12, 2020, the world lost an incredible woman, mother, grandmother; a woman who left a lasting impression on each and every person she met. Louise (Lou) Hofmann was born May 28, 1927, in Jerome, Idaho, to Edward and Helen Grider. She was raised in Boise, graduated from Boise High School, attended Boise Junior College (Boise State University) and graduated from University of Idaho with a Bachelor of Science in education. While at U of I Lou joined Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and remained very active in the alumni group. She went on to work at the Idaho Power Company in Boise; she loved recounting stories of antics she and friends engaged in that were perhaps not entirely related to company business.
Louise married Bob Hofmann February 23, 1952. They lived in Montana, several places throughout the Pacific Northwest and internationally with Bob's work. Lou has a long list of accomplishments, talents, and interests. While in Butte, Montana, she spent countless hours sewing hundreds of skating costumes every year for Kathe and Mary's figure skating ice shows and competitions. She loved gourmet cooking and entertaining on a grand scale. Lou was also a very talented artist, painting pictures, creating ceramics, and in later years making spectacular greeting cards.
Lou was a gifted bridge player. In Butte she played and taught duplicate bridge; she continued playing in several bridge clubs throughout her life. She and Bob loved the Boise State Broncos and were active fans. She also enjoyed following golf and fueling her passion for cooking by amassing an extensive collection of cookbooks.
Since returning to Boise 44 years ago, Lou worked as manager of Betty Feeney's, a local cooking specialty store, became an active member of PEO, and fostered her extensive friendships, both new and old, which included learning about different cultures. She and Bob enjoyed traveling, seeing the country, visiting friends and family.
Louise was proceeded in death by her loving husband, Bob Hofmann. She is survived by daughters Kathe (Greg), Mary (Mark) and son, Rob. Grandchildren Megan, Adam (Catherine), Sarah and Katie. Step-grandchildren Megan (Jon) and Molly. Step-great grandchildren Vaughn and Georgiana. Sister, Ruth, sister in-law Jeanne; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In light of the COVID pandemic, the family is postponing a celebration of life until next spring/summer when it is safe to gather. If you wish to make a donation in her honor, please consider giving to a charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Louise's memorial webpage



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home
1205 West Bannock Street
Boise, ID 83702
(208) 922-7865
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved