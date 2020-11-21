Louise (Lou) Hofmann
May 28, 1927 - November 12, 2020
Boise, Idaho - On November 12, 2020, the world lost an incredible woman, mother, grandmother; a woman who left a lasting impression on each and every person she met. Louise (Lou) Hofmann was born May 28, 1927, in Jerome, Idaho, to Edward and Helen Grider. She was raised in Boise, graduated from Boise High School, attended Boise Junior College (Boise State University) and graduated from University of Idaho with a Bachelor of Science in education. While at U of I Lou joined Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and remained very active in the alumni group. She went on to work at the Idaho Power Company in Boise; she loved recounting stories of antics she and friends engaged in that were perhaps not entirely related to company business.
Louise married Bob Hofmann February 23, 1952. They lived in Montana, several places throughout the Pacific Northwest and internationally with Bob's work. Lou has a long list of accomplishments, talents, and interests. While in Butte, Montana, she spent countless hours sewing hundreds of skating costumes every year for Kathe and Mary's figure skating ice shows and competitions. She loved gourmet cooking and entertaining on a grand scale. Lou was also a very talented artist, painting pictures, creating ceramics, and in later years making spectacular greeting cards.
Lou was a gifted bridge player. In Butte she played and taught duplicate bridge; she continued playing in several bridge clubs throughout her life. She and Bob loved the Boise State Broncos and were active fans. She also enjoyed following golf and fueling her passion for cooking by amassing an extensive collection of cookbooks.
Since returning to Boise 44 years ago, Lou worked as manager of Betty Feeney's, a local cooking specialty store, became an active member of PEO, and fostered her extensive friendships, both new and old, which included learning about different cultures. She and Bob enjoyed traveling, seeing the country, visiting friends and family.
Louise was proceeded in death by her loving husband, Bob Hofmann. She is survived by daughters Kathe (Greg), Mary (Mark) and son, Rob. Grandchildren Megan, Adam (Catherine), Sarah and Katie. Step-grandchildren Megan (Jon) and Molly. Step-great grandchildren Vaughn and Georgiana. Sister, Ruth, sister in-law Jeanne; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In light of the COVID pandemic, the family is postponing a celebration of life until next spring/summer when it is safe to gather. If you wish to make a donation in her honor, please consider giving to a charity of your choice
.
