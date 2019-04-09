Louise Marie (Nelson) Hale

1952-2019

Louise Marie (Nelson) Hale passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, at the age of 66.

Louise is survived by her husband of 24 years, Rullen Craig Hale; her two sons, Ryan Richard Edwards and Jeffrey David Stradley; her granddaughter, Emilee Diane Stradley; her mother, Jeanne Cecelia (Rutten) Nelson; her sister, Lori Therese Nelson-Malloy (husband Tim); her brothers, Peter Joseph Nelson (wife Monica); Paul Laurence Nielsen (wife Lisa); and David Anthony Nelson (wife Linda); and numerous cousins.

Louise was preceded in death by her father, Irvin Laurence Nelson, and her infant brother, Joseph Peter Nelson.

Louise was born in Glendale, California on December 1, 1952.

Louise was raised in the San Fernando Valley in Southern California where she lived for approximately 25 years. She relocated to Mountain Home, Idaho, then to Boise, Idaho. She was an Idaho resident for over 40 years, enjoying the rhythm of the seasons. She enjoyed babysitting and playing with her granddaughter, Emilee. She was an avid gardener and took pride in her antique sewing machines. When she was younger, she and Craig enjoyed snow skiing, water skiing, and camping and fishing in the local lakes and rivers, providing them with many fond memories and stories to tell.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 3:30 pm on Thursday, April 11 in the chapel of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 707 N 8th Street, Boise, ID 83702 (Phone: 208-342-3511).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities USA, in memory of Louise Marie Hale, through its website at catholiccharitiesusa.org.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities USA, in memory of Louise Marie Hale, through its website at catholiccharitiesusa.org.