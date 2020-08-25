1/1
Louise Peterson
1922 - 2020
Louise E. Peterson
1922 ~ 2020
Louise Emma Laverentz Peterson was born at the farm home northwest of Hubbell, Nebraska to Martin and Helena (Evers) Laverentz on January 19, 1922. Louise was baptized by Reverend Henning and confirmed in the Lutheran church at Hubbell by Reverent Reeg. Her confirmation hymn was Jesus Lead the Way.
Louise attended Union School #9 through 8th grade. Louise went to work at the Lutheran Hospital in 1942 at Beatrice, NE. Louise met her future husband, Richard, in 1947. They were married at her parents' home on September 4, 1949 by Reverend Spring. Three weeks after the wedding they moved to Vallejo, California and opened a garage.
In 1958, with their two daughters, they moved to Mountain Home, Idaho where they owned a trailer park, grocery store, and rental cabins. In 1960 they moved to Garden City where they owned a motel. After selling the motel, Louise worked for St Luke's Hospital as one of the first unit clerks and retired from there after 23 years.
Louise has been a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church since 1960.
Richard passed away in 1991 and three weeks later their youngest daughter, Sandra, passed away. Both had cancer.
Louise loved to cook, work crossword puzzles and do crafts. She also loved to write letters and send greeting cards.
Preceding her in death were her husband Richard, daughter Sandra, both parents, sister Ruth and brother Dale. Survivors include daughter Susan, aunt Margaret Howser, and many cousins.
Graveside services will be held at Dry Creek Cemetery on Friday, August 28th at 10:00 am. Please bring your own chair.
Donations may be sent to the Sandra Peterson Memorial Scholarship, College of Idaho, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell, ID 83605-4432.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 25, 2020.
August 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
