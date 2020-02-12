Home

Loys Marvin Peterson


1928 - 2020
Loys Marvin Peterson
1928 - 2020
Loys Marvin Peterson, 91, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on February 6, 2020, at his home in Meridian, ID, of natural causes.
Marvin was born November 25, 1928, in Boise, ID, to LG Peterson and Olive Alverda Longhurst. He was raised in Boise, where he attended Boise High School, serving as a Cadet Officer in the ROTC, singing with the choir, and starring in several musical productions.
Later, Marvin graduated from BYU in Business Management, where he met his sweetheart, Jean Howard. They were married September 8, 1950, in the Idaho Falls Temple.
In 1950, the couple moved back to Boise, where Marvin began his long tenure as an automobile dealer, selling Hudsons with his father LG at Peterson Motor Co. Later, under Marvin's leadership, the business expanded to include franchises such as American Motors, Toyota, BMW, and Lexus. His son Mark and grandsons Brady and Nils have taken over his dealerships, which now include Peterson AutoPlex and Peterson Chevrolet in Boise and Peterson Stampede in Nampa.
Marvin has been an active leader in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving as Bishop of the Boise 11th Ward, Stake President of the Boise North Stake, and Regional Representative of the Nampa Idaho / Weiser Oregon Region.
Marvin is preceded in death by his wife Jean Howard Peterson, his parents LG and Verda Peterson, his brother Vern L Peterson, and his brother and sister-in-law Wayne L and Lois Peterson.
Marvin is survived by his sister Ann (Samuel) Thompson; six children, Teri (TL) McRae of South Jordan, UT, Paula (Gerry) Reeve of Beaverton, OR, Leslie (Wilford) Wagner of South Barrington, IL, Mark (Cathy) Peterson of Laoag, Philippines, Pennie (Tony) Peck of Eagle, ID, and Ginger (Jim) Tinney of South Jordan, UT; 37 grandchildren; and 54 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, 11:00am, at the Meridian North Stake Center.
Friends may visit with other friends and family on Friday, February 14, from 6:00-8:00pm, at the Meridian North Stake Center, 5555 N. Locust Grove Rd., Meridian, and also at the same location on Saturday from 10:00-10:45am prior to the funeral service. Interment will follow the services at Cloverdale Cemetery, Boise.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 12, 2020
