Luann L. Lee1937~2020Luann L. Lee, 83, Nampa, ID passed away July 23, 2020 in her home of pancreatic cancer. She was born on July 12, 1937 in Des Moines, Iowa and was adopted by Arden and IdaMae Steinberger of Knoxville, Iowa when she was 6 months old. She lived there until the family moved to Greeley, Colorado when she was 12 years old. Luann was a graduate from Greeley High School and went on to attend Phillips University in Enid, Oklahoma for one year before transferring to Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado where she met and married John C. Lee, a veterinary student from Jerome, Idaho in 1957. After one year of college at CSU in business, she worked as a secretary for the Agriculture Research Service for two years. In addition she received a PHT degree from Colorado State University when her husband graduated from Veterinary School in 1959.After they moved to Idaho, she was indispensable in helping her husband establish a large and small animal veterinary practice in the Meridian, Idaho area. Luann – besides raising their 4 children – pursued her passion in art which was mostly in watercolors and sculptures in clay, bronze and other metals – completing 6 semesters at Boise State University. She became a noted artist having her works purchased by institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide.Luann was very active in her church and had a deep abiding love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She and her husband love their church, Grace Bible Church of Boise. Luann is survived by her husband Dr. John Lee of 63 years, daughter Becki Timson and her husband Mike of Nampa, son Navy Captain (Ret) Daniel Lee and his wife Peggy of Celina TX, son Eric Lee and his wife April of Barbarasco Italy, Roger Lee and his wife Kristen of Bend OR, 8 grand-children and 6 great grand-children.