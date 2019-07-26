|
Luanne Owings
1930 - 2019
Luanne Charlotte Owings died quietly at home on July 22nd, 2019. She was born on November 3, 1930 in Waterloo, Iowa to Rudolph and Elsa Venter, both of German descent. She was the middle of three children including Eugene and James Venter. Luanne was the last surviving of her immediate family.
Luanne fell in love and married Keith Eugene Owings on September 1, 1949 in Selma Alabama. Keith was drafted into the Army and served in the Korean War, where he was decorated and awarded the Bronze Star for valor. Their first child, Nancy Lou was born during his deployment in Korea. In the next few years, the family added two other children: Rita Kaye and Rex Eugene.
After his military service, Keith started his career in the gas pipeline industry, which took him and the family around the United States and South America. He worked his way from being an operator, to a welder, to a Superintendent in charge of large crews.
In 1966 Luanne and Keith purchased a home in Boise, Idaho, which became the home base that they maintained for the rest of their lives. It has become the family home and gathering place for three generations.
Luanne saw her lifelong role as one of wife, mother, and friend. She was a strong and loving family matriarch. She sacrificed time with Keith to give her children stability during their school years, but the family joined him during the summers. This gave them a wonderful opportunity to see different parts of the United States.
She was also a dedicated daughter, sister, and aunt. Her mother Elsa was widowed young and spent weeks a year with the family. Luanne inherited a large family of sisters and brothers from Keith and cherished her nieces and nephews scattered throughout the country. She always remembered family and friends with cards for birthdays and anniversaries. She was beloved by them all.
Luanne was preceded in death by Keith in 2005. She is survived by her three children Nancy, Rita, and Rex and grandchildren Matt, Jake, Jessica, Darcy, Jonathon, Rebecca, Wesley, and Sam. She also has 10 great grandchildren.
Despite health challenges late in life, Luanne was always positive and focused on how blessed she was. She never stopped caring for those around her. She died feeling complete, at peace, and enjoying fond memories of her life with friends and family.
There will be a graveside service at Dry Creek Cemetery for close friends and family on August 12th at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, Luanne requested that donations be made to charities of choice. She supported many organizations throughout the years, including Disabled Veterans of America, Habitat for Humanity, and charities serving children.
Published in Idaho Statesman from July 26 to July 28, 2019