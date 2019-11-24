|
|
Lucy was a remarkable woman born on April 4, 1923 in Boise, Idaho. A true Idaho native, Lucy spent her entire life in this great state. She grew up in Boise and attended Franklin School where she met the love of her life, Harold. They were married on May 13, 1940 and together raised 4 children, Becky, Butch, Ken, and Steve. Upon retirement, Lucy and Harold made the move to Donnelly, Idaho. With the help of their family and friends they built a house on the shores of Lake Cascade which quickly became a warm and welcoming home to all. Lucy always had an open door to greet those she cared for and loved. Much of the time at her home in Donnelly you could hear sounds of laughter, screams of delight, and smells of delicious food being cooked. She enjoyed having her family and friends visit to play games, hit the slopes at Brundage Mountain, fish from the dock, cruise the lake in the party barge, water ski behind the boat, and relish around the campfire while making s'mores and gazing at the mountain stars. Lucy and Harold spent 15 glorious years in Donnelly until they relocated to Meridian, Idaho in 1997. Lucy was a dedicated, committed wife of 58 years and cared for Harold until he passed in November of 1998. She remained in Meridian where she was a staple in her community, in her family, and with her friends. She would commonly be found either having coffee at the clubhouse, playing Bridge and Bingo, hosting luncheons, and heading up charitable events around her neighborhood. Lucy was a pillar of strength not only in her community but among her family. She never missed family holiday gatherings, birthday dinners, and her grandchildren's sporting events. Lucy genuinely cared for all those she came in contact with and put a smile on the faces of so many people that were lucky enough to know her. Although Lucy will be greatly missed, she lived a long and complete life in which she truly lived to the fullest and loved with all her heart.
Lucy's family would like to thank Keystone Hospice and Brookdale Parkcenter Assisted Living for their amazing care and support.
At Lucy's request there will be no service but she asks that you donate to in honor of her. Remembrances may be left for her family at www.AccentFuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 24, 2019