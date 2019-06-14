Lucile Parker Butler

Lucile Parker Butler born Oct. 3, 1922, died quietly, at home after a short illness, on June 10, 2019.

A native of Ogden, Utah, Lucile and her late husband Clarence Helon Butler moved from Ogden to Kuna in 1946, and into their home of 71 years in 1948. Together they raised 6 successful children there.

Lucile was a life-long and deeply devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Over the years she was a visiting teacher, a member of the Stake Relief Society Presidency, a Relief Society teacher and she was active with the Young Women's Program.

She is survived by her children: Kent (Noraye) Butler; Tom (Katheryn) Butler; David (Sherry) Butler; Alayne (Terry) Chadwick; Mike (Nancy) Butler; Linda (Blake) Dilworth; 19 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren. She was greatly loved and will be missed.

Funeral services will be held at 1pm Monday, June 17 in the Kuna Butte Ward Chapel, 3305 W. Kuna Road (corner of Kuna and Black Cat Roads). A viewing will be held at the church from 10:45a.m.-12:45p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Kuna City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300 Condolences may be expressed at zeyerfuneralchapel.com Published in Idaho Statesman on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary