Lucile G. Fretwell
Lucile G. Fretwell, 91, of Meridian, ID, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 in a Meridian hospital. A viewing will be held from 6:00 pm. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at City Hope Church, with a private burial following at Cloverdale Cemetery. Services are under the direction of the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel.

Published in Idaho Statesman on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
JUN
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
City Hope Church
Funeral services provided by
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 W. Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 376-5400
