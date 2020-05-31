Or Copy this URL to Share

Lucile G. Fretwell, 91, of Meridian, ID, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 in a Meridian hospital. A viewing will be held from 6:00 pm. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at City Hope Church, with a private burial following at Cloverdale Cemetery. Services are under the direction of the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store