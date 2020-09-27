LUCILE M. LAVERDI

1916-2020

Lucy passed away on March 28, 2020, just 2 weeks short of her 104th birthday. She was born in Los Angeles, CA on April 12, 1916, to Harold and Ruth Mercer. After high school, she attended Los Angeles City College where she met her first husband, Bob MacDonald. After raising her three children, she worked as a librarian at James Monroe High School in the San Fernando Valley.

She married her second husband Tom LaVerdi on August 24, 1976. Lucy and Tom had a wonderful relationship. After her retirement from the Los Angeles Unified School District, Lucy and Tom began their passion for traveling. On one of their journeys, they discovered Boise, Idaho, and immediately fell in love with the city. They relocated to southeast Boise where they lived for over two decades.

Lucy was an avid sports fan all of her life and became a big fan of the Boise Hawks baseball team and Boise State University football and basketball. She also volunteered at St. Luke's Hospital where she was a member of the Bears group making teddy bears for children and heart patients.

After celebrating her 100th birthday, she relocated to the Kansas City area to be closer to her son John and his wife Kathy. Our thanks to the wonderful staff at Bickford Assisted Living in Mission, KS and to the amazing people at hospice who provided wonderful care in her final days.

Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Tom, and son-in-law Patrick Mealiffe. She is survived by her children Mary Mealiffe, Grass Valley, CA; John MacDonald (Kathy), Kansas City, MO; Jane Betzel (Ted), Camarillo, CA; 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

In accordance with Lucy and Tom's wishes, their cremated remains will be returned to their beloved Idaho. Private arrangements will be scheduled in the future.



