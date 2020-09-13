1/1
Lucy Vlajnich Kirtland
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucy Vlajnich Kirtland
1932 - 2020
Lucy was born on February 29, 1932, in Eveleth, Mn and died September 7, 2020 after complications brought on by dementia.
The daughter of Joe Vlajnich, an immigrant iron ore miner and Mary, a seamstress, she started nursery school in Eveleth at age three and kindergarten at four. It was there she learned English, which she would later teach to her parents who spoke the Croatian language at home. After graduating from Eveleth High School, and Eveleth Junior College, Lucy fulfilled her dream of becoming an educator by earning her degree from Bemidji State Teachers College in Bemidji, Mn. She met her future husband, William F. Kirtland, at Bemidji State as well. After graduation, they began their teaching careers, which spanned many years and helped thousands of children and young adults. She taught school in Minnesota, Kansas, Arizona and Idaho.
She was also an entrepreneur who helped to start and grow Idaho Book and School Supply, which served Southern Idaho for nearly 50 years.
Additionally, Lucy helped her husband write and edit two books, Billy, A Story of a Minnesota Boy Growing Up and Billy Remembers.
A tireless worker, she raised four sons, Bill, John, Rick and Craig. Some of the numerous highlights of her life were to attend as many as four football games a week, traveling throughout Southern Idaho for high school games and later to Moscow, Idaho and Minneapolis to watch her boys play football at the University of Idaho and University of Minnesota.
She was a devout Catholic who was a member of Saint Marks Catholic Church in Boise and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wilton, Mn.
She enjoyed music, traveling, sporting activities and being around people.
Lucy is survived by three sons, Bill (Bonnie), Rick (Valerie) and Craig (Lorna) and a granddaughter Amaia (Ben). She is proceeded in death by her husband William, son John, mother, Mary, father Joseph and brother John. Lucy's family would like to commend the staff at Mountain View Crossing and Harrison Hospice for their wonderful treatment of her during this difficult time.
A celebration of life Mass will be held at Saint Marks in Boise in the future at a safer time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 W. Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 376-5400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 11, 2020
Lucy was such an inspiration . Every time I visited the book store, we would have wonderful conversations. When you left the store, you always had a smile on your face. She will be missed by all those who new her. My thoughts and prayers to the family
Judy Zink
Teacher
September 9, 2020
Dear Bill, Rick and Craig, I was so sorry to hear about Aunt Lucy's passing. She was a wonderful Aunt. I will always remember the times at Hackensack, McGregor, Akeley, Kansas City, and Boise and the parades and fun with all of you.. You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Christina Vlajnich Persons
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved