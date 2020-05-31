Luetta E. Burrell
7-17-27 to 2-14-20
Luetta was born in rural Nebraska and lived there until her teen years when the entire family packed up, headed west, and settled in Boise. She graduated from Boise High School, and at the end of WWII, she met and married Richard (Dick) Burrell who was stationed at Gowen Field. Two years later, they started their family with their firstborn, Lynda. Then followed Allen (who lived for only a few hours), Garold, Diane, Richard, and JoAnn. The family eventually made their home in northend Boise where Luetta lived for 64 years.
Luetta became an excellent bookkeeper and worked for several banks in Boise. She was hired by the Idaho Treasurer's Office and worked for Marjorie Ruth Moon and Lydia Justice Edwards in the Idaho State Capitol. She was entrusted with investing the state's funds, a job she excelled at and enjoyed until her retirement.
Luetta was a member of the First Methodist Church at 10th and State Streets in Boise where the YMCA now stands. She was then a founding member of the Cathedral of the Rockies and a choir mom while her children were young members of the choir program. She was a faithful servant of God, attended church services regularly, and after her retirement, she volunteered many hours each week at the church.
After losing her husband to heart disease at a relatively young age, Luetta lived very independently in her northend home. Other than Parkinson's Disease, she was amazingly healthy and active. She walked to church, work, and all over downtown Boise for most of her adult life. One of her favorite walking destinations was the Idaho Candy Company on S. 8th St. where the employees knew exactly which candies she liked. Many of her neighbors loved her, watched out for her, and missed her tremendously when Parkinson's sadly forced her out of her home and into assisted living. She handled this disease with tremendous grace and dignity.
Luetta's family was her life and her reason for living. Her adult children were always close by and were at her side when she slipped away peacefully on the morning of Valentine's Day. She is preceded in death by her two brothers, her only sister, her husband Dick, and her newborn son Allen. She is survived by her brother Larry; her children Lynda, Garold, Diane, Richard, and JoAnn; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
After being postponed for a few months due to the pandemic, a short graveside service for family and close friends is scheduled at the Morris Hill Cemetery on Saturday, June 6th, at 2:00 p.m. The family requests that any donations be made to Parkinson's Disease research at The Michael J. Fox Foundation.
Mom, we love you and miss you tremendously.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 31, 2020.