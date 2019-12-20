|
Luke Clark VanWagoner
2017~2019
Born Jan 11 2017 in Ogden Utah passed into the next life on Dec, 15 2019 following a courageous battle with childhood cancer at St. Luke's hospital in Boise, Idaho.
Luke is survived by parents; Josh and Christie VanWagoner. Sister; Kylie. Brothers; Porter and Mason. Grandparents; George and Carolyn New, Wells and Eileen VanWagoner.
Many thanks to the countless aunts uncles cousins and friends including our "Paramount" family of friends and neighbors.
Though here but a short time, Luke touched the lives of so many, inspiring acts of kindness and compassion amongst friends, neighbors and total strangers.
His smile was infectious, his giggle brought happiness to everyone in the room
His love, sweet and innocent.
"I love you more than pizza macaroni!"
"Mothers, ye shall have your children; for they shall have eternal life, for their debt is paid"
Thank you, Heavenly Father for sharing with us, for this short time, such a sweet little boy. Please take care of him until we see him again.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kaysville Holmes Creek Ward, 1505 Whispering Meadow Lane, Kaysville, Utah. A viewing will be held before services from 9:30-10:45 a.m.
Funeral services under the direction of Russon Brothers.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 20, 2019