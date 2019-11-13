|
Lyle W. (Whitey) Snider
1939 - 2019
Born to Ruby and Wilton in Sand Ridge IL. On March 24, 1939 he was the youngest of 5 boys. They were raised on a farm where they worked hard every day starting at 4am, these habits continued throughout his entire life including his final months in the nursing home where the nurses were more than thrilled!
He First visited California in 1958 with brother Baldy, then came back the following year to work construction again, where he met Sue Ray and became engaged in June of 1959. They soon got Married in November of 1960. Their First child Glenda Sue was born in 1961 followed by Tommy Wayne born in 1963 lastly Stephen Lynn born in 1969. They soon moved to their forever home in Boise Idaho in spring of 1971 to join Sue's parents and help run the family business. Later in 1980 Jack, Sues brother moved in with his son Kevin who they cared for as their own for many years.
Whitey worked construction his entire life and retired from being a heavy duty mechanic at Wright's Construction in 2003.
He spent the next 16 years helping raise, and enjoying all of his 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 4 honorary grandkids who he cared for daily between phone calls, school pick ups, and always being reliable if they needed him. He also enjoyed tending to his garden & tomato plants. His life was full of many friendships, & tons of adventures & travels!
He is preceded in death by his grandparent's, parents Ruby and Wilton, brothers Jim, Donald, and AC, youngest child Stephen, and many more who are greatly missed.
Our Poppy will be forever remembered as the kind southern man he was, by his wife & kids, all the grandbabies, and many nieces and nephews accross the US.
A viewing will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, with burial to follow at Dry Creek Cemetery.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 13, 2019