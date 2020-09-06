Lyndon J Riffie

1948 ~ 2020

Lyndon J. Riffie was born in Saint Joseph, Missouri, to Jack and Virginia Riffie and was raised on a farm near Maysville, Missouri, the fourth generation of Riffies to have lived there since the Civil War.

Lyndon met his future wife, Marilyn Rippey, in high school; they dated briefly, but intensely, at the end of their senior year. After college, they re-connected and were married on June 17, 1972. They had a wonderful, loving life together until his heart was broken at her passing in November, 2015. They raised and home-schooled three sons, of whom they were very proud and loved dearly.

Lyndon attended the University of Missouri-Columbia both before and after his eight years as an Air Force computer technician, earning his BSBA and MBA as well as completing all the requirements except dissertation for a PhD. The family moved to Boise in 1983 where he was on the faculty of the College of Business at Boise State University for six years, and then joined Hewlett-Packard's LaserJet marketing department which he thought was one of the best jobs he'd ever had. The family moved to Emmett in 1994.

After the love of his wife and sons, his biggest passion was a lifelong indulgence in motorcycle riding, the high point of which was a ride up the Alaska Highway to the Arctic Circle in 2006. Traveling, camping with his family, generally being in the outdoors and fiddling with computers were among his other favorite activities.

He is survived by his three sons, Mick, Chris and Pat. We will cherish our memories of growing up in the family Mom and Dad created, and deeply miss his constant thoughtfulness for others, eager interest in our lives, and warm kindness.

Donations in his memory may be made to Tommy's Do-Gooders or WICAP, both of Emmett.

Private urn burial will take place under the direction of the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett.



