Lynette Henderson Johnson

1951 * 2019

Lynette passed away at home under the loving care of her children on March 25, 2019 at the age of 67.

Lynette was born in Boise on November 29, 1951 to Rex & Martha Henderson. She grew up on S. Pacific St. and spent her happy childhood playing outdoors with friends and family. She loved riding bikes until dark, playing jacks & dolls, catching pollywogs, swimming at South Pool, sleeping outside, playing with pets, boating and water-skiing at Lucky Peak, and camping & fishing. Lynette went to Whitney Elementary, South Junior High, and Borah High School, and she was a hippie at heart. She loved to travel and lived in Tucson, San Francisco, and Hawaii, and she was a vegetarian for most of her life.

Upon returning to Boise, Lynette met & then married Ben Johnson on June 20, 1975. They were married for 42 years before his passing in 2017.

Lynette liked to garden and be in the sun, watch her children and grandchildren play sports, and go camping & fishing. She worked for Hewlett-Packard, Jabil, and had recently retired from The Red Cross. Lynette was hard-working and down to earth, and she was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

She will be dearly missed by her family: her daughter, Audrey (Mark) Mansfield, her son, Oliver Johnson, her grandchildren, Kylee, Karis, and Benton Mansfield, her sisters, Judy (Leon) Doar and LuAnn (Jim) Brusseau, and her brother, Gene Henderson.

A memorial service will be held in her honor at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Summer's Funeral Home – Ustick Chapel, 3629 East Ustick Road, Meridian, Idaho.

To share a memory or to offer condolences to the family, please visit www.summersfuneral.com. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary