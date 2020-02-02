|
|
Lynn Butler Purvis
Lynn Butler Purvis passed away on January 20, 2020 after a long struggle with cancer and its side effects. She passed at home surrounded by family and friends with the help of St. Luke's Hospice, as
was her wish. Lynn is survived by her husband Steve Purvis, her sister Bzann Thompson, children Christian Purvis-Aldrich and Rachel Couch, their husbands and 4 grandchildren, who affectionately called her Mimi. Lynn also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on February 8 th from 5-7 pm at the Garden City Library/City Hall, 6015 Glenwood Street, Garden City, ID 83714. We hope you will join us and share your memories and stories of Lynn.
One of Lynn's great passions was travel and she thought all vacations should last at least 30 days, or longer if possible. She traveled extensively to various continents and countries around the world with
family members and friends. One exciting trip was a multi-week trip in 2016 to Barcelona, Spain and Inverness, Scotland with her husband, children, sons-in-law and grandkids. Another amazing trip was a three-week excursion with her basketball-crazy husband to watch the March Madness playoff games, including the Final Four.
Lynn received a Bachelor degree in English from the University of Wisconsin, River Falls, followed by a Master's degree in Library Science from the University of Minnesota. Lynn's love of books led her to work in library services, including a school library in Australia. Soon Lynn moved into a Library Director position at several libraries, including the Boise Public Library. After leaving the library, she was a Weight Watchers instructor and a patient sitter at St. Luke's Hospital.
Lynn enjoyed music and expressed her love and joy through singing with the Boise Choristers. She also participated in two concerts at Carnegie Hall and narrated for the Boise Concert Band for many years. Lynn loved all animals but had a truly soft spot for horses, especially her Arabian Lucy; dogs, including Sam the Labrador; and her cats, Harry, Nod, and Bugs. Cats held a special place in her heart and she spent many hours spoiling her own cats and the cats at Simply Cats Adoption Shelter, where she spent many hours volunteering.
Lynn's creative side was expressed in her garden and craft projects, in particular, her handmade cards which became keepsakes for many of the recipients. She also enjoyed giving carefully cross stiched
gifts, which she put a lot of her feeling into. She loved passing on the finer art of card making to her two granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers please help support the following organizations which captured Lynn's heart: Simply Cats Adoption Shelter https://simplycats.org/
Garden City Library http://notaquietlibrary.org/donate/
Caring Hearts and Hands of Hope https://caringheartsandhandsofhope.org/
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 2, 2020