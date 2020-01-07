|
|
Lynn Fleming Nelson
June 7, 1943 - December 21, 2019
Lynn Fleming Nelson, of Boise, ID, transitioned peacefully on December 21st, 2019 at the age of 76 years old. She was born to the late Amy and Dwight Fleming of Nampa on June 7th, 1943.
Lynn, a native Idahoan and class of 1961 graduate of Nampa High School, met her future husband, Bruce, on a blind date in the spring of 1962 while attending Boise Junior College. They later married in November of 1968. Lynn was a shy and kind person, who shared her tremendous love of God by example, with her incredibly loving and giving heart, to family, friends, and strangers alike. Having spent her younger years raising and riding horses, she was an avid lover of, and advocate for, animals. Additionally, Lynn loved music, and was always eager to share her passion for both music and animals, particularly with her daughter, Amy. Lynn was a member of the Boise Christian Center, and enjoyed singing in church often, blessing all who heard her beautiful voice.
Lynn was one of those all-too-often unsung heroes, the stay-at-home mom and housewife, able to be because her husband, Bruce, provided for her and their daughter in a way that made it possible. She was incredibly supportive of her husband and his 37 year career with the Idaho Air National Guard, and spent all of her time encouraging their daughter, Amy, to keep her vision wide open and pursue music, taking her to lessons and rehearsals multiple times per week. She also "adopted" all of her daughter's friends, and loved them as if they were her own.
So incredibly strong, Lynn, after nearly six years of battling the long-term effects of diabetes and end stage kidney disease, passed into eternal rest on December 21st, 2019. Her beautiful, bright light and big heart will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her, and by all who were blessed to have been at the receiving end of her incredible love and compassion. She is survived by her husband, Bruce, and her daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Patrick Shook; as well as by her sisters and brother-in-laws, Donna and Ray Brown, and Kay and Walter Alves.
Lynn requested to not have a funeral. A celebration of life will be held later in the year TBA. The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Idaho Humane Society or to the American Diabetes Foundation.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 7, 2020