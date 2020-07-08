Lynn Loveland

Lynn Herl Loveland
Lynn Herl Loveland, 77, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his home in North Las Vegas due to complications of Parkinson's. Lynn was surrounded by family. He was the youngest of 14 children born to Josiah Howe Jr. and Nancy Tolman Loveland. He was born in Boise, ID and the only one of 14 children born in a hospital.
Lynn's life was full of adventures as he enjoyed many activities. Life was always fun for Lynn. He attended BYU and was a member of the Dance Group and the Young Ambassadors. He went to school to learn how to cut and style hair. He entered the Military and was stationed in Fort Ord for basic training, then on to Fort Carson-Colorado where his love for cooking was shared with the members of his unit as he was trained as a cook. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he held many callings of leadership. His service included: a mission in Texas, in two bishoprics, executive secretary for the North Las Vegas Stake Presidency and various callings with the missionaries. His home was called the Love Shack by the missionaries who lived in his apartments as they were so loved and much care was given to them. Over 500 missionaries enjoyed the care that Lynn offered them. No missionary went hungry if they knew Lynn. He loved to travel, often taking family and friends to family reunions, to the Valley of Fire, on a cruise or just a quick trip to Tahoe.
Lynn is survived by his sister, Leah Morgan of North Las Vegas, NV; many nieces and nephews, brother and sisters-in-law, friends and missionaries. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM, Friday, July 10, at the Meridian Cemetery, 895, E. Franklin Rd, in Meridian. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com
. In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to the GoFundMe account to assist with the funeral expenses.