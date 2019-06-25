Resources More Obituaries for Lynn McDonald Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lynn Marie McDonald

1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Lynn Marie McDonald

Decemeber 16, 1943- May 4, 2019

Lynn Marie McDonald (Sesnon, Zaccalini, Daumas, Van den Ban) peacefully crossed over into the loving arms of her father, best friends, love of her life, and her most cherished companions Muffin and Max. During her last moments, she was surrounded by her daughters Kimberly Sesnon, Allison Sesnon and Alycia Daumas, her granddaughters Maddie Kate Currie and Charlotte Davis Currie, and her sister and brother-in-law Katie and Glen Grimditch.

Lynn was born to Kathleen Jane Williams McDonald and Doyle David McDonald on December 16th, 1943 in Los Angeles, California. Lynn attended Marymount High School in West Los Angeles and Loyola Marymount College. She transferred to the Université Americane in Aix-en-Provence to continue her studies and remained living in France for the better part of 30 years.

Raised in Los Angeles, Lynn married William T Sesnon III June 22, 1961 and had two daughters Kimberly Sesnon and Allison Sesnon. In 1967, she married Patrick Zaccalini who had two sons. Then, in 1973, ready for the next adventure in her life, Lynn and her two girls moved to Aix-en-Provence, France. It was there she met and married Jean Daumas in 1978. Together they had their beautiful daughter Alycia.

While in France, Lynn was a professional in real estate and the hospitality industry where she brought her own special flare. She opened the successful "Le Mistral" Bed & Breakfast in the small, mountaintop town of Ventabren. Here she was surrounded by many friends, fun soirées, trips to the french countryside to uncover that perfect little restaurant, and adventures to France's special seaside towns, St. Tropez, Les Baux-de-Provence, and her favorite, Cassis. She was admired as a worldly woman who loved and appreciated people from every culture and walk of life. In 1996, she joined forces with two of her dear friends to open the posh, Michelin rated restaurant "La Table de Ventabren" where they provided an intimate French dining experience.

In 1990, she married the love of her life, Martin Van den Ban. After Martin's passing, Lynn moved to Sun Valley, Idaho to be closer to her family and opened her second bed & breakfast "The Featherbed Inn." Eight years later, she retired the B&B into the hands of her daughter Kimberly and moved to Boise, Idaho where Allison and her family live. Her active life in Boise filled her with much joy, taking in the wonderful music and museum scenes, testing out new restaurants, and enjoying her favorite past-time of walking and biking the greenbelt with her loyal dog Muffin who greeted everyone in her path.

Lynn shone brightly, seeking adventure and living life to its fullest. She was the ultimate connector bringing people together to create new friendships and opportunities. Our grande dame was no shrinking violet. She spoke her mind with much advice to share and offering her "humble" opinion or "may I suggest". She was a true tour de force with a joie de vivre like no other. She was our mom, the Easter Bunny, Santa, Red, Omi, Lynnie and our biggest supporter. Though her daily presence will be gone, we know her lust for life will continue to inspire those who knew her forever.

Lynn is survived by her daughters Kimberly, Allison, and Alycia, her sister Katie Grimditch and brothers Doyle and Greg McDonald and her grandchildren Charlotte and Maddie Kate Currie, and Sophie and James Lamkin.

In keeping Lynn's "Joie de Vivre" alive, we ask that you please share your stories on this site, so we can all experience the way Lynn touched the lives of family and friends. Lynn had so many amazing qualities, which would you like to most emulate in your daily lives?

https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/lynn-marie-mc-donald/690 Published in Idaho Statesman on June 25, 2019