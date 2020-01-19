|
|
Lynn Esther Mower
1960 ~ 2020
Lynn Esther Barrett Mower (59) of Boise, Idaho left loved ones on earth to join loved ones in heaven on January 8, 2020 after an extended illness.
Lynn was born in the early morning hours of March 1, 1960 in the back seat of a car on the way to Rupert, Idaho. She was the last of seven children born to Shirley Richard Barrett and Lucille Kempton. The family lived on a dairy farm in Bridge, Idaho until, when she was just 3 years old, her father and her uncle died tragically in an accident. The family struggled and eventually moved to Malta, Idaho, and ultimately to Burley, Idaho. Lynn graduated from Burley High School in May 1978.
In 1979 Lynn met and married Richard L. Lee in the Idaho Falls Temple. Shortly thereafter they added two beautiful children to their family, Kimberly in 1980, and Joshua in 1981. Unfortunately, the union did not last, and Lynn moved with her children to Heyburn, Idaho, to stay with her mother, and then on to Burley and finally to Boise, Idaho.
Shortly after moving to Boise in 1991, Lynn met and married her husband for the next 28 years, Richard Steve Mower. They were sealed together a year later in June 1992 in the Boise Idaho Temple. Marriage was not easy for either of them, but they worked for many years and learned to have a deep love for one another. Lynn was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully all her life.
Lynn worked for years in various secretarial jobs, where she was very proud of her fast typing speed and her organizational skills. In 1998 she took a break from this work to be a caregiver for her mother in the last four years of her life. She was with her when she passed away and always felt a closeness to her after that. She eventually went back to work, working at various jobs until she retired from the Idaho State Department of Education.
Lynn is survived by her children, Kimberly Ann Lee and Joshua Richard Lee, both of Boise, her brothers Ron Barrett (Dorothy) of Blackfoot, Idaho, Vaughn Barrett (Carol) of West Jordan, Utah, and Steve Barrett of Pocatello, Idaho, and her sister, Patti Campbell of Hillsboro, Oregon. She is also survived by her beloved kitties Nuzzle, Purrelle, and Boo.
Lynn is preceded in death by her parents, Shirley and Lucille, her brothers, Sherman Barrett and Brent (Susan) Barrett, her husband Richard Mower and many kitties, including K.C., Ziggy, Spooky, and Marvin.
Lynn's funeral will be on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 11:00am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1111 S. Cole Rd., Boise. For more information and to offer condolences, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Simply Cats Adoption Center in Boise. Lynn volunteered there as much as she could these last few years and cats held a special place in her heart.
Lynn felt that life and death should be celebrated. So as she often said, we say to her now "Yay dead people!" We love you!
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 19, 2020