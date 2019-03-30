Lynnette MacGillivray

Lynnette Kirk MacGillivray 70, died in the comfort of her own home in Eagle Idaho on March 26th. It was on her terms, the way she wished.

Lynnette was born on September 10, 1948 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the youngest of four children to parents Jack and Helen Kirk. She went to Santa Fe High School where she met her lifetime sweetheart, Walter "Frosty" MacGillivray. They were married 43 years. Together they traveled the world, raised an amazing family, and retired together in Eagle, Idaho where they spent the remainder of their years. Lynnette was an avid traveler, first as a flight attendant with TWA in the late 60s, then successfully owning and operating Small World Travel Agency in Santa Fe New Mexico. Her favorite place to visit was Maui, Hawaii.

Lynnette was an avid golfer, sun goddess, caregiver and matriarch. She is remembered by her friends and family for her laughter and feistiness. Lynnette cherished the holidays and special occasions and always went above and beyond to make those moments special and memorable for the one's she loved most. She was always available for her friends in time of need and was undeniably happiest in her role as mother and Nanny.

She loved above all else, her grandchildren. Her legacy lives on through her children Kirk MacGillivray and spouse Melanie MacGillivray, Lachlan MacGillivray and spouse Bree MacGillivray, Heather MacGillivray and Ashley Alessi and spouse Adam Alessi; and through her grandchildren Scott MacGillivray (15), Beckham MacGillivray (13), Liam MacGillivray (9) and Adley Alessi (7months).

Lynnette's wishes were for her ashes to be reunited with her husband's, and fittingly so, they will both be returned to Maui, Hawaii; their most cherished place and also where her mother was laid to rest. The family will have a small celebration of life in the names of Lynnette and Frosty at the Lahuiokalani Ka'anapali Congregational Church at a later date.