M. Arloine Howard

1922 ~ 2019

On Thursday, February 21st, Arloine Howard passed away peacefully of natural causes. She was 96.

Arloine was born in Plummer, Idaho to William F. and Ruth G. Schmidt. Her family moved to Weippe, Idaho in 1922 to relocate their lumber mill. Arloine attended school in Weippe until 1934 when the family moved to Lewiston. Arloine attended Lewiston High School and University of Idaho.

After graduating college in 1944, Arloine was headed to San Diego, but decided to stopover in Boise to see her best friend from college and a guy named Tylee to whom she had been writing.

After a whirlwind romance, they were married 6 days after meeting. Arloine lived with Tylee's parents while he served in the Army in World War II.

She was very active with St. Michael's Episcopal Church, Alpha Chi Omega sorority, and Boise Junior League. She and Tylee were outstanding duplicate bridge players and both achieved the rank of Life Master. She was also a leader in Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, Washington School PTA, March of Dimes, and the Idaho Cancer Society.

Arloine and Tylee had three children: Ruth Ann, Patrick, and Michael (deceased). They also had two grandchildren by Ruth Ann: Wendy and Ryan; and two grandchildren by Patrick: Sam and Lindsay. Arloine also had six great-grandchildren: Ryan (Ella and Cal), Wendy (Saoirse and Finn), Sam (Nash and Bode).

She is also survived by two much-beloved sisters, Joyce Simpson and Wilma Smith (Jerry) and beloved brother, Wally Schmidt (Iris). She was fortunate to have many nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and nephews in her life and she loved them all so much.

Arloine would like to be remembered as a kind and helpful person who made a happy home for her children.

A celebration of life will be held in the latter part of March. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary