M. Jean Rogers
1935 - 2020
M. Jean Rogers went to meet our heavenly father on July 22, at 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Jean died of natural causes and will be buried in a private ceremony at a later date and a celebration of life to be announced.
Jean was born on November 16, 1935, to Mae Eloda Corwin Paxton and George Washington Paxton in Missouri. Jean married Claud Ray Rogers in 1957 and had two daughters, Cindy (John) Throne and Cathy Rogers. They have two grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren; Jean is survived by her sister June (George) Krasznavolgyi, sister-in-law Wyoma Rogers and several nephews and nieces She is preceded in death by her parents and nephew Bryan Krasznavolgyi. A more detailed obituary can be found at www.aldenwaggoner.com