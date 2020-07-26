1/1
M. Jean Rogers
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share M.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
M. Jean Rogers
1935 - 2020
M. Jean Rogers went to meet our heavenly father on July 22, at 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Jean died of natural causes and will be buried in a private ceremony at a later date and a celebration of life to be announced.
Jean was born on November 16, 1935, to Mae Eloda Corwin Paxton and George Washington Paxton in Missouri. Jean married Claud Ray Rogers in 1957 and had two daughters, Cindy (John) Throne and Cathy Rogers. They have two grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren; Jean is survived by her sister June (George) Krasznavolgyi, sister-in-law Wyoma Rogers and several nephews and nieces She is preceded in death by her parents and nephew Bryan Krasznavolgyi. A more detailed obituary can be found at www.aldenwaggoner.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 W. Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 376-5400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved