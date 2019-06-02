Mable Deyo

1923 – 2019

Mable Davis Deyo, age 96, went to be with the Lord on May 17, 2019 in Boise, Idaho.

The eighth child of Commodore Marion Davis and Josie Lynd Davis, she was born May 1, 1923 in Mineral Springs, Arkansas. The family settled in Arkansas, where Mable's father owned and farmed 120 acres of land on which he grew produce, farm animals, and poultry to provide food for the U.S. Military during World War I. But having lost two children to malaria because of mosquito infestation, doctors advised her father to move his family westward if he wished to save them.

When Mable was a young child, they gradually moved west and north working their way during the Great Depression until arriving in Washington state, settling in the small western town of Napavine. Mable graduated from Napavine High School in 1941, after which she worked in hospitals in Chehalis and Centralia, saving her money for further schooling at Multnomah Bible College (Now Multnomah University in Portland, Oregon) graduating in 1946. This was followed by the International Institute for Child Evangelism Fellowship then in Pacific Palisades, California, a world-wife Christian organization specializing in Children's Ministries.

Returning to the Northwest, she directed CEF in Lewis and Thurston counties until moving to Los Angeles to work for the Director of West Coast National CEF, Director Rev. Riedarm Kalland, where she did secretarial work and assisted him in training classes, CEF conferences and Camp Good News in Fullerton, California. It was while serving at the Camp Good News that Mable met her future husband, Allen L. (Bud) Deyo. They were married December 1956 and were blessed with two wonderful children, Allen L., Jr. and Melissa Ruth. Their marriage lasted 55 years. Mable again worked with Child Evangelism Fellowship until they moved to Boise in 1976 where Mable retired from fulltime work with CEF to become a homemaker for her husband and children. However, she volunteered to help wherever and whenever needed, assisting the then CEF of Idaho Directors, Bill and Doris Smith.

Mable was preceded in death by her parents, seven brothers and sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her family wishes to thank the staff at Hillcrest Assisted Living for their kindness and good care.

Funeral Services will be held at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel on Thursday, June 6 at 1 p.m.

Any memorial gift may be sent to Cole Community Church Mission's Department or to Child Evangelism Fellowship of Idaho, P.O. Box 427, Nampa, Idaho, 83653.