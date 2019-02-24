Madith J. Holladay

1928 ~ 2019

Madith J. Holladay, age 90, died Monday, January 21, 2019, at Paramount Health Care Center in Eagle, ID surrounded by her family.

She was born November 7, 1928 in Boise, ID to Harry and Edna Buchanan. She was one of five girls.

Madith spent her early years attending school in Eagle, ID, eventually graduating from Franklin High School in Boise, ID.

After graduation she met Dale Seesee and in 1948 they were married. They moved to San Francisco, CA in 1949 where she started working for Ellis Brooks Chevrolet as a switchboard operator. They soon had five daughters.

Madith was always an exceptionally gifted cook and enjoyed cooking and hosting parties for friends and neighbors. In 1967 with encouragement from friends she opened a catering service in California.

In 1968 Madith and her daughters moved back to Boise to be closer to family. She worked for several companies in the valley including The Downtowner Hotel, Albertsons Corporate Offices, and in 1976 for Idaho Power Co. as a personal secretary at the Engineering Center until she retired.

Madith then met and married John Holladay. They traveled, took cruises, Alaskan fishing trips and celebrated family together until John passed away in 2015.

Madith made friends wherever she went and a stranger wasn't one for long around her.

Madith is survived by her five daughters; Michele Seesee (Delfino Cornali), Deborah Doland (Richard), Denise Steelman, Monique Kaas, Danielle Standerwick (Tom). 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Madith is also survived by three sisters; Joann Johnson, Connie Alder, and Peggy Peterson.

She was preceded in death by her husband John Holladay, her sister Patricia Hunt, her grandchild Joshua Standerwick, and her son-in-law Randy Kaas.

Services will be held at Summers Funeral Home, March 4, 2019 at 1:30pm at 1205 W. Bannock Street, Boise, ID.

Reception to follow immediately after the service at the Agape Event Center at The Owyhee, 1109 Main Street, Suite 260, Boise, ID.

Madith's family would like to extend gratitude to all staff members at Paramount Health Care, and Signature Hospice for their compassionate and loving care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Madith's name to The . Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary