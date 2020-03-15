|
|
Mai Ng
1932-2020
Mai Ng died at age 88 on February 25, 2020, of heart-related complications. A memorial to honor her life will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, March 24th, at the Golden Hills Memorial Park, 2019 Hillside Blvd., Colma, California.
The oldest of three siblings, Lim Mai Kam was born February 20, 1932, in Taishan, Guangdong, China to Lim Yeen Kong (Tommy) and Lim Jean Bow (Jean). Pragmatic, perceptive and patient, Mai's extraordinary spirit carried her and her family through some of the globe's most trying circumstances.
On February 5, 1951, Mai married Ng Mow Chung (David Ng). While her father, a U.S.-born citizen, was working in the United States, socio-political conditions drove Mai and her family to Hong Kong in 1953. Together Mai and David raised five boys. In October 1966, Mai and the boys immigrated to the U.S. to reunite with her parents and brothers in Boise, Idaho. In 1968, David joined them.
A woman ahead of her times, Mai quickly joined the ranks of working mothers. Her boys were enrolled at Madison Elementary School while she worked as a caregiver at the Boise VA Medical Center. In 1969, Mai and David opened their restaurant, the Midway Lunch, in Caldwell, Idaho. Restaurant ownership is hard work, and Mai was a reliable partner in business as well as family life. The couple retired in 1986 and made a new home in San Francisco, California. They walked the Golden Gate Park each morning and enjoyed the area's familiar Asian community culture, such as tai chi in the park and dim sum brunch. Mai and David celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2001. They traveled the globe including Europe, Asia, Canada, and major landmarks and cities in the U.S. After David's passing in 2004, Mai continued to walk the Golden Gate Park and have dim sum with her lady friends. She also traveled the east and west coasts visiting family and attending several weddings.
Mai is survived by two brothers, their spouses, children and grandchildren; as well as four of her five boys, their spouses, children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests donating to the Golden Gate Parks Conservancy.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 15, 2020