|
|
Behrens, Manfred 83, of Boise passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday, May 10, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 2290 E. Warm Springs Ave in Boise. A viewing will be held at The Church from 6 to 8 PM and again at The Church from 10 to 10:45 AM prior to the services. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300.
To read the obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman from May 7 to May 20, 2019