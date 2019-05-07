Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
Viewing
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2290 E. Warm Springs Ave
Boise, ID
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2290 E. Warm Springs Ave
Boise, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Manfred Behrens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manfred Behrens

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Manfred Behrens Obituary
Behrens, Manfred 83, of Boise passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday, May 10, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 2290 E. Warm Springs Ave in Boise. A viewing will be held at The Church from 6 to 8 PM and again at The Church from 10 to 10:45 AM prior to the services. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300.
To read the obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman from May 7 to May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now