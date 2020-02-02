|
Manuel T. Mendez, Jr.
6/7/1978 - 1/6/2020
It is with great sadness, we share the news of the unexpected passing of Manuel T. Mendez, Jr. 41, known to most as "Dingo" or "Manny" on Monday, January 6, 2020. Manny resided in Selah, WA and is survived by his wife, Jurita Ochoa, his two children, Americo "Rico" Mendez and Mazzy Mendez, his mother Crystal Benboe, stepmothers Barb Mendez and Julie Woodford Beck, his brothers Robert Mendez and Phillip Mendez, stepbrother Terry Beck, many aunts and uncles, cousins and friends that were his family.
Manny was born June 7, 1978 to the late Manuel Mendez, Sr. and Crystal Benboe in Longview, Washington. He grew up in Kelso, WA, but also spent a lot of time in Boise, ID and made many lifelong friends in both areas. He moved to Boise in December 1998 after briefly living in Moxee, WA with his father.
Manny lived life to the fullest every day. His love for his children was known by all and they were truly his world. Manny would try to fill every day with adventure, whether he was fishing, wakeboarding, jet skiing at the lake, floating the river, skateboarding or BMXing.
Those who knew Manny know he had a deep love for sports, especially wrestling and boxing. Manny started boxing at the age of 14 at the Kelso Boxing Club and continued until age 22. At age 22, Manny combined his love of wrestling and boxing by joining a jiu-jitsu gym and starting an amateur MMA career. He loved his dogs, playing cards, quoting movies and listening to music.
Manny is most known for his charismatic smile and charming ways. He was always smiling and bringing laughter and love to those around him. He was a good talker and loved telling stories of his life experiences. He could go anywhere and make a friend. He often stopped to help those in need and would sit with them and lend any help he could. He had such a giving heart and personality to match. Manny had a true zest for life and made many lifelong friends he called family, often saying JBJ's for life. Manny is and will always be missed and never forgotten by those he leaves behind.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Hilton Garden Inn dowtown in Boise, ID on February 29, 2020 and Kelso, WA in May. Please contact [email protected] if you are not connected on Facebook for details. Brookside Funeral Home in Yakima, WA is caring for the family.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 2, 2020