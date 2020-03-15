|
|
Marc A. Edson
7/8/1939 - 2/28/2020
Marc "A.J." Edson was born at Boise, ID July 8, 1939, son of Marshall and Mildred (Carter) Edson. He attended Boise High School, entered the U.S. Army in 1957, served several years in Germany and was discharged with both Marksmanship and Good Conduct Medals. Returning to Idaho, he worked as a welder in irrigation pipeline construction, and at the Atlas Missile Site near Bruneau, ID. In 1969 Marc joined Mayne Pump Company in Boise as a repairman, later becoming manager. He was with Mayne Pump for 14 years. In 1961 he married Mary Ann Collier; they had two daughters, Erin Lin and Linda Lee. Following their divorce, he married Cathy (Dement) Brush in 1971. In 1983 Cogeneration, Inc. Twin Falls hired him as their General Manager, in charge of, their hydroelectric plants at Twin Falls and Shoshone, ID. The company was later restructured, as Shorock Hydro, Inc. where he served on the Executive Board of Directors. Marc and Cathy sold their Boise home in 1988 and moved to Twin Falls. His main interest for 20 plus years was auto racing, starting with stock cars at Meridian in 1962. He later built and raced sprint roadsters, and then the rear-engine F-86 Lola. Winning many races throughout the Pacific Northwest, including five championships at Boise Valley Super Oval Track, Marc was the only Idaho driver to win a Canadian-American Modified Racing Association (CAMRA) title in 1980. After 22 years of competition, he hung up his racing gear in 1984. An avid hunter and angler most of his life, he developed an interest in muzzle-loading guns, taking part in Civil War reenactments. Marc was a proud member of the Poachers Club, which plays a leading role in Idaho wildlife conservation efforts. Marc helped establish a Magic Valley branch of the Club, hosting several weekend get-togethers at his home in Twin Falls. Almost every year he attended the July Poachers Camp at Bull Trout Lake, often with his brother Ken. After retiring Marc and Cathy enjoyed travel in their motorhome, spending winters in Arizona; and also hunting and fishing in Idaho. In late summer they camped on the Oregon coast, catching their winter's supply of Dungeness Crab. Marc was a member of the Super Oval Racing Association, Idaho Wildlife Ambassadors, Elks Lodge, Ducks Unlimited, Citizens Against Poaching, EE-DA-HOW Long Rifles Association, the Idaho Territory/Civil War Skirmish Association, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Twin Falls Rifle and Pistol Club. Marc was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall and Millie, his first wife Mary Ann, his daughter, Linda, and in September 2018 his wife Cathy. Marc is survived by his brother Kenneth of Chico, CA, daughter Erin Edson Shaffer (Dave) of Boise; grandchildren Tim Hall of Boise, Jessica Hall Trotta (Tony) of Kuna, Serena Shaffer of Kuna, Laci Shaffer Abair (Chris) of Woodinville WA, Taylor Shaffer Dahmer ( Ross ) of Boise, and by step-daughter Susan Neece Ballier (Gunter) of Mexico and Susan's children, Blossom Neece of New Zealand, and Jacob Neece of Hawaii, and by Kye Edson (Linda's son), and by 11 great grandchildren. A memorial service time and place will be announced later. Memorials to Marc may be made to the organization of your choice.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 15, 2020