Commander Marcel Jerome Bujarski

1934 - 2019

Commander Marcel Jerome Bujarski, 84, of Meridian, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his home. Marcel was born July 10, 1934 near Appleton, Minnesota, to Tillie and Louie Bujarski. His parents moved to Central Minnesota in 1936. He attended Wildwood School, a rural, one-room school in Benton County. He graduated from Foley High School in 1951. After working in the iron mines in Northern Minnesota, he enlisted in the Navy in December 1953. While in the Navy, he served on the USS Hornet CVA 12, USS Wasp CVA 18, and USS Hancock CVA 19 - all WWII era aircraft carriers.

He enlisted in the Coast Guard in October 1957 and served in Honolulu and Seattle for the next six years. He attended Coast Guard Officer Candidate School in Yorktown, Virginia in 1965. Marcel served at various shore units and cutters, including one year in Vietnam aboard the USCGC Winona, earning the Navy Commendation Medal with V for Valor during a night engagement off the coast of South Vietnam. He also served as Executive Officer and Commanding Officer of USCGC Yocona, homeported in Astoria, Oregon. He retired in February 1984 after serving a total of 30 years, two months.

He is survived by his wife Jo Ann; sons: Jerry, Ronald, Michael, Matthew and David. Marcel is also survived by his younger sister, Dureen Leason and six grandchildren.

A viewing will take place on the evening of Wednesday, April 10th at 6:00 PM, with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 PM at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 N. Meridian Road in Meridian. A Funeral Mass for Marcel will be celebrated Thursday, April 11th at 10:30 AM at Holy Apostles Catholic Church with a committal service to follow at 2:00 PM at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Road in Boise. Remembrances may be left for the family on Marcel's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian. Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 7, 2019