Marcella Olson

1929 ~ 2019

Marcella Olson, 89, passed away peacefully at a certified family home in Boise, Idaho on June 27,2019. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, Boise.

Marcella was born in Hillhead, South Dakota on November 7, 1929. She grew up in South Dakota, graduating from high school there and then attending college in Mayville, North Dakota. She taught in country schools until she met and married Leslie Olson July 24,1951. They had 4 children Dawn (Wayne) Overby, New Waverly, Texas; Kelly (Marlene) Boise, Idaho; Todd (LeAnn) Meridian, Idaho; and Wynn (Robbi), Georgetown, Texas. Leslie and Marcella lived most of their married life in North Dakota and then retired to Yuma, Arizona until the death of Leslie in 2004. Marcella moved to Boise in 2010 to be closer to her family and lived in Grace Assisted Living before moving into a certified family home in 2019 when she required more care.

Marcella is predeceased by her husband Leslie, sister Yvonne Matthews, sister in laws Rebecca Olson and Eileen Vigesaa, and brother in law Vernon, Vigesaa. She is survived by one sister, Della Vraa and two brothers, Noel(Judy)and Ralph(Paulette) Friday, four brother in laws Jack Matthews, Eugene(Laurine) Olson, Richard Olson, Dennis ( Lorna) Olson, Marcella has 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

She lived her life following her faith in God. Her smile and hugs will be missed. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 30, 2019