Marcia Denise Kunter

October 30, 1946-October 5, 2020

My Mom Marcia slipped away peacefully on October 5, in the afternoon. I laid my hand upon her chest and rested my head near hers as she took her last breath. It was an honor to be there as she left this earth and made her way into the arms of her lifetime love, my Dad.

She was born on October 30, 1946, the second daughter to Sonny and Darlene Lamborn. She graduated from Borah High School on May 30, 1965 and married her handsome neighbor Mike Kunter the next day. They moved to Long Beach California where my Dad was stationed in the Navy. They lived in California for the next 14 years, camping, fishing, hunting and enjoying all the outdoors offered. They welcomed me into the world in 1970 after waiting patiently for five years and I went with them everywhere. If I wasn't invited, they didn't go. It was us three.

They moved back to Boise in 1979 where she worked for John Hancock Insurance Company, Boise Cascade Corporation and Dr. Michael O'Brien and his wife Chris paying medical claims until her retirement. Her most important role and one she was most proud of, was "Granny" to my kids Coby Michael and Kailee Violet. She didn't miss a game or performance- always in the front row. You would be sorry if you tried to block her view!

She loved hamburgers, french fries, ice cream and diet caffeine free Coke. She loved to dance, listen to music and secretly longed to be a singer. Singing karaoke with her friends at Revel Eagle was the highlight of her week over the past year. She loved giving gifts and often told us what it was before we could finish opening it… she was too excited. She was there for me whenever I needed her. I'll miss her telling me to take care of myself, to rest and that she loves me VERY MUCH. Always adding very much.

Her heart was broken forever when my dad passed away in June of 2014. Living alone and navigating her life without him was difficult. Her lifelong dear friend Myra and her friends Carol, Dawna and her newest friend Penny provided so much support and love as her vision blurred and her memory began to fade. I am grateful for them.

My husband Chad, our kids Coby and Kailee and I have missed her silliness, her daily calls, her hugs and honestly her amazing potato salad for a while now. We feel comfort in knowing she is safe in Heaven with my Dad. My heart is aching, and my days will never feel the same, I will miss her always until we meet again.

"She's dying". They said. No. She's getting ready to live! To see clearly and walk on her own 2 feet again...barefoot of course, shoes optional!

You are welcome to stop by our home to celebrate her life Saturday, October 17th between 2 and 4 pm. 6201 N Cape Arago Pl Boise, Idaho 83714.



