MARCO DWAYNE SAVAGE"One thing is certain...Marco ALWAYS showed up to rock everyone's world."(Quote from fellow musician.)Professional musician, Marco Dwayne Savage, 61, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his Boise home in the presence of his beloved Janet, his wife of almost 35 years, and his adored dog, Spike. Marco died from complications of bone marrow cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, per Coronavirus guidelines.Marco was born December 13, 1958, to Norma Jean Bradley Savage & Dwayne Cecil Savage, in Long Beach, California where his father served in the U.S. Navy and his mother taught school. He moved with his parents to Berkley, Calif. in 1959, where his father continued his education, receiving his Doctorate in Microbiology. Marco's brother, Clark Bradley Savage, was born in Berkeley in 1962.In 1965, the family moved to New York City, N.Y., where Marco continued his elementary education at P.S. 158. Marco frequently visited his father's laboratories, where he developed an incredible love of math and science. Like many young boys, Marco developed a love of dinosaurs, but carried his education of them to an extensive level and conducted awe-inspiring tutorials for anyone who was willing to listen. When he was 10, on a family trip to NASA, Marco disappeared, and was found lecturing a group of intrigued tourists about the intricacies of the particular space ship they were viewing. The tourists assumed he was hired as some young prodigy by NASA to share his knowledge, as he was quite accurate in his explanation.In 1969, the family moved to Austin, Texas, where Dwayne taught at the University of Texas and Jean continued her career in teaching. Marco again was provided the privilege of exploring his father's work, and he also began piano lessons and immediately developed his passion for music. Marco loved his music, playing in school bands and orchestras. By the time Marco was a sophomore in high school, he could play 17 instruments. His teachers liked him, but his music instructors loved him.In 1972, the family found themselves moving to Urbana, Illinois where Dwayne was hired by the University of Illinois to start a germ-free research laboratory. In Urbana, Marco continued his music and it was here that he expanded his love of Rock music.Marco moved to Boise in 1978 to continue his education. He played in numerous bands, and in 1980, joined a band called The Air. The Air was considered one of the finest Rock Bands on the Boise Scene, and as the band expanded, gigs were offered out of state. Following his graduation from high school, Clark, Marco's brother, joined the band as general manager. Marco was delighted to have his brother with him on tour. The band had great success on the road and opened for Black Sabbath and the Doobie Brothers. Eventually, the band dissolved, but Marco loved his job and found it easy to find great musicians with whom to play.Marco joined the band The Front from Illinois. While touring with them in Arizona, Marco met the love of his life, Janet Trout. A few months later, Marco became ill and decided to fly back home to Illinois, where he underwent surgery. After recovering for two days (and much to the concern of his parents), he jumped in his car and drove directly to Show Low, Arizona and asked Janet to marry him. They were married September 28, 1985, at the Church of Our SaviorEpiscopal Church in the White Mountains near Show Low. Shortly thereafter, while still in Arizona, Marco was offered a position at Northern Pioneer College as a music instructor, but the couple decided to make Boise their new home. Marco played in several bands in the Boise area, including Savage, Don't Talk Back, Lost Boys, Mars Elliot and Casey Bryant.Marco opened Eclipse Recording, producing and writing music for various commercial ventures. He recorded and produced many local bands and helped many young artists record their first albums over the span of some ten years, before he sold the business.Marco's parents retired to Eagle, Idaho in 2008. Marco spent many hours with his parents, reflecting, conversing about politics and major concems of the world, and medical advances around the world, as well as music. It was a time of great comfort for both his parents and Marco. As his parents' health declined, Marco and Janet became care givers. He provided transportation to and from doctor's appointnents, and did many errands for them. Marco's father died in 2016. His mother moved in with her sister and brother-in-law, the Stith's, for three years, and then because of health concerns, moved to The Bridge at Valley View, in Boise, where she currently resides.Following his father's death, Marco turned to writing and published his first science-fiction novel, GRANITARIA, FROM THE FILES OF FBI AGENT ALLISON "ALLI" CHAPMAN, in 2018. A completed second novel, WHITE CANDLE, is not yet published.Marco is survived by his wife, Janet Trout Savage of Boise; his mother, Norma Jean BradleySavage of Boise; his brother, Clark Savage (Stacia) of Alpharetta, Georgia; Mother-in-law,Patricia Trout, Lakeside, AZ.; brother-in-law, Ron Trout (Joni) of Mesa, AZ.; sister-in-lawDonna Brownlow (Brian) of Pinetop, AZ.; sister-in-law Jacque Hall (Dale) of Vinita, OK.; Les and Diane Stith, of Boise; many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and a family of fellow musicians and fans.Marco was preceded in death by his father, Dwayne Savage; his father-in-law, Jack Trout; his grandparents, Verl and Doris Bradley, and Cecil and Pearl Savage; an uncle, Bruce Bradley; and cousins, Joel Bradley & Todd Stith.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Idaho Humane Society, 1300 S. Bird Street, Boise, Idaho 83709.