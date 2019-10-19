|
Margaret Alice Abajian (née Cain)
1926-2019
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Margaret Alice Abajian, 93, of Boise, Idaho, passed away on August 22, 2019. Funeral services will take place in spring 2020 at Sacred Heart Church in Boise. Burial will be at Morris Hill Cemetery. A reception to celebrate her life will follow.
Marge, as she was known to friends, was born on July 31, 1926, in Spaniard's Bay, Newfoundland, Canada. She was the tenth of 11 children born to Thomas and Mary Cain. An avid reader, quick at mathematics, Marge was an excellent student, skipping a couple grades and graduating early from high school.
During World War II, Marge worked at the U.S. Air Force base in Newfoundland, where she met and then married the love of her life, Sarkis Sam Abajian, a U.S. airman. During Sam's service in the air force, the couple lived in many states and had eight children before returning to Boise and settling there in 1963.
Our mother had a knack for retail employment. Reilly's Catholic Church Supply was her favorite place to work. She was also very social, gifted at conversation and fond of hosting dinners and parties. From a life of varied experience, she had many engaging stories to tell while listeners responded with laughter and sometimes tears. She was a superb baker: cookies, pies, bars and meringues were among specialties. Each of us had our favorite, but her torte was treasured by all. Mom was a master bridge player participating with dad in many bridge clubs and tournaments. Together, they also hosted many gatherings for seminarians studying to be priests in the Catholic Church, and who remained lifelong family friends.
Marge's charity led her to befriend and provide comfort to the elderly, those who were sick, and persons incarcerated. She spent many hours volunteering at, and visiting, patients in hospitals; one very important to her was the Boise VA Medical Center.
As her children went their own ways in places such as Boise, New York City, Alaska and Calgary, Canada, reunions on the Oregon Coast became an annual event for family and friends. Mom loved and enjoyed her big family and the raucous times on the coast. After the death of her beloved husband, Sammy, in 2005, she spent summer seasons in Ketchikan, Alaska, with three of her children and making many new friends.
Margaret Alice Cain Abajian was the last surviving member of the "Greatest Generation" among her own Cain family and also of her husband's family. She is survived by her cherished children: John (Gun-Marie), Fred, Ed, Roxanne (Gregg), Suzanne, David (Mary Lou), Steve (Lila), and Richard (Noorshina). Marge loved all of her grandchildren: Alisa (Paul), Gabe (Deb), Alex (Junie), Layla (Jennie), Beau, Elise, Michael, Caleb, Connor, Joe, Noah, Yannik, Shyla, Sammy; and her great-grandchildren: Liam, Duncan, Lola, Coco, Delainey. She is also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Canada.
Our mother was a lifelong learner, keeping up with changing social and political trends. She was full of life – fun, funny, and witty. Her laughter filled the room. She was feisty and strong. Always loyal, she was a fervent defender of her family and friends. Margaret Alice had a presence unlike any other. She is dearly missed.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 19, 2019