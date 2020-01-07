|
|
Margaret Bernice Keller
July 11, 1937–December 30, 2019
Bernice was born in Pine Ridge, SD to John Paul Heeney and Emma Lea Smith. Her family moved to Nampa in the early 1950s. On November, 1961 she married Francis Keller. They had four children. Bernice was a homemaker. The funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 am Friday at Risen Christ Catholic Church in Boise. The visitation will begin at 6:00 pm Thursday with Rosary at 7:00 pm at Cloverdale Funeral Home. Burial will be at Cloverdale Cemetery in Boise.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Paul and Kendra Keller of Richland, WA, Susan and Robert Marston of Boise, Pamela and Gordon Blewett of Benton City, WA, and Patricia and Aaron Cook of Boise; four grandchildren and one step-grandchild (Amanda and David Marston, Zac Cook, Maggie and Katie Keller); two brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law (George Jones of Meridian, Harry and Bertha Johnson of Reno) and many nieces and nephews. Her parents and siblings Frances Jones, Patricia Heeney, Delores Kinchloe, Vitales Young, and Jean Jones preceded her in death.
We wish to thank the nurses at APEX and the hospice care nurses from All Care for their support during this difficult time.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 7, 2020