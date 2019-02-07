Margaret E. Castor

1930 - 2019

Margaret E. Castor (Marge), 88, passed away suddenly at home in Conroe, TX on January 19, 2019 due to congestive heart failure. She was born on September 28, 1930 in Logan, Iowa to Leslie and Opal Shupe. She married her best friend and love, Leon Joseph Castor, in December 1972 who preceded her in death in February 1998.

Marge loved to love on family. She sewed many quilts among various other projects. Her hands were rarely still. She also shared her love with food such as a family favorite, mom's cinnamon rolls.

For many years she worked in the school cafeteria cooking for the kids. She really loved trying to put a smile on peoples face through her cooking.

Later in life she became an avid reader. It wasn't unusual for her to stay up all night reading……and then sleep half the day away. Her favorite TV show was QVC, which she donated many hours and dollars towards their success.

Marge first and foremost loved Jesus. Her life was a living example of the bible verse Ephesians 4:32 – "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."

She was also preceded in death by her two sons, Stephen Morris and David Morris, and her grandson Elijah Brown.

Marge is survived by 5 sons and their wives, Neil and Jeanette Morris, Guy and Setsu Morris, Tim and Rhonda Morris, Greg and Chibi Morris, and Joe and Jamie Castor; Grandchildren, David Bellegante, Curt and CC Bellegante, Melanie Morris, Mika Milette, Christopher and Christina Morris, Chris Page, Kelly and Stephanie Morris, Timothy and Becca Morris, Julia Morris, Kento Morris, Jordyn Castor, and Jayden Castor; Great grandchildren, Nick Bellegante, Lindsay Bellegante, Michael Freeman, Gabriel Morris, Luke Page, Lana Page, Jacen Page, Joshua Morris, Jackson Morris, and Karsten Brown and her many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

Please join us celebrating her life Friday afternoon February 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at The Adventure Church, 4495 S. Meridian Rd. Meridian ID, 83642. There will be a short grave side service after the memorial service.