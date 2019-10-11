|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Ann Grinnell, age 86 of Boise, Idaho passed away on October 5, 2019 from natural causes.
Peggy is predeceased by her loving husband Clair, parents Francis and Helen Kafton, her brothers Vincent and Harry and her daughter Karen.
Peggy is survived by her children, Donna (Steve) Bock; Vincent (Karen) Grinnell; Coleen Hall, all of Boise, Idaho and son-in-law Steve Meredith of Tucson, Arizona. She had 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Frances, Patricia, Kathy, Gloria, Francis and Connie and many loved nieces and nephews.
Peggy was born in Woodbridge, New Jersey on August 12, 1933. She graduated from high school in 1951 and promptly enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. After her enlistment ended, she was employed by the Civil Service and retired in Mountain Home, Idaho as a GS-II in Civilian Personnel.
Mother accomplished many things during her life. She was the first female American Legion Commander of Post 26, Mountain Home, Idaho, first female Legionnaire of the Year for the State of Idaho, Commander of the DAV of Mountain Home; and was on the Governors Committee for hiring the Handicapped. She enjoyed playing Bingo and attending her grandchildren's activities.
A Celebration of Life Breakfast and Honor Guard Ceremony will be held at the address below on Sunday October 20th from 9:00am to 11:00am.
The family would like to thank her Doctors and Nurses at St. Alphonsus Hospital and a special thanks to Harrison's Hope Hospice personnel.
Margaret will be interred with her beloved husband, Clair by her family on their anniversary next spring at the Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Legion Children & Youth Programs, c/o American Legion Post 26, 515 East 2nd South Street, Mountain Home, Idaho 83647, or Post 63, 8931 W. Ardene St., Boise, Idaho 83709
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 11, 2019