Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Heazle Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret "Jean" Heazle

Obituary Condolences Flowers Margaret "Jean" Heazle (nee Roberts)

July 24th 1922 - April 25th 2019

Margaret "Jean" Heazle (nee Roberts), 96, of Boise ID, passed away peacefully on April 25th, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.

Jean was born on July 24th, 1922, at St. Luke's Hospital in Boise, Idaho to Ray E. and Lillian (Anderson) Roberts. Jean was the youngest of five children, including three brothers and one sister. A native to Boise, Jean attended Collister Elementary School then transferred to Longfellow Elementary School,graduating from Boise Hight in 1940. Jean met the love of her life William C. Heazle (Bill) at the age of 15, when she and her brothers pulled into a gas station and he began washing their windshield. Jean and Bill began a friendship under the watchful eyes of her brothers that lasted through Bill's deployment to the pacific during WWII. They stayed in close communication during the war by writing V-mail to each other. During this time, Jean graduated from Boise Junior College and was employed with the weather service. Jean and Bill were married after his return home from the war in 1945 in the First Congregational Church. They then moved from Boise to Eugene, Oregon where Jean worked in the University of Oregon administration office, while Bill attended school. Jean and Bill then returned to Boise where Jean spent her time proudly caring for her three sons, George, Mark and Shawn, and participating in numerous civic, social and church activities, groups and clubs. She served on boards of her church and many advocacy organizations. When her sons were almost grown, Jean returned to the workforce where she worked as the administrator of Treasure Valley Manor Care Facility until her retirement. At the time of her death, she was the oldest and longest member of the Boise First Congregational Church.

Jean was very social and a friend to everyone. She delighted in spending time with her family and friends. Her favorite thing was getting her loved ones together by hosting dinners and holidays in her home, which was often the hub for her family's time spent together. She was also a patron of the arts who enjoyed attending productions, museums and festivals. She especially liked Broadway plays. She was a member of multiple choral groups including Daughters of the Nile Choir, First Congregational Church Choir, and Boise Choristers. Jean loved to travel both domestic and abroad, going to places such as the Oregon Coast, Hawaii and Europe to name just a few. Her friendly, lively, and outgoing spirit will be dearly missed.

Jean is survived by her older brother Don Roberts, son George Heazle and wife Debbie, daughter-in-law Vicki Heazle, six grandchildren Alysson Heazle, Lisa Root (Christopher), Katie Heazle, Angela Mayo (Jeremy), Mark Heazle (Kaye), David Heazle and eight great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by husband William, sons Mark and Shawn (Vicki), parents Ray and Lillian, brothers Billy Roberts and Bob Roberts, sister Betty Sergeant.

Her Family would like to thank the staff of First Choice Home Health, St. Lukes Hospital, and Riverview Rehabilitation who provided outstanding care for Jean.

Jean was laid to rest along side Bill at the Cloverdale Cemetery in Boise. In memory of Jean, donations may be made to Pilgrim Cove Church Camp, 1075 Plymouth Road, McCall, Idaho 83638. Published in Idaho Statesman on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries