Margaret Lucille Adams, 85, of Eagle passed away on January 12, 2020 at her home. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 31st at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 N. Meridian Rd. in Meridian. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 AM. Committal services will be held at Cloverdale Memorial Park.
Margaret was born August 3, 1934 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Clarence and Margaret Christ. She was the third eldest of ten children. She attended Sacred Heart Grade and High School. She married Elmer Adams on May 4, 1950, they had four children: Steve, John, Becky and Debbie. In 1955 they moved to sunny California where she developed the love of camping, fishing, and hiking. She loved all the California Parks. She also had a passion for travel and made it all the way to Europe.
In 1978 they moved to Meridian, Idaho. After 18 years they moved to Eagle, Idaho. In 1998 Elmer died and she spent the next five years traveling back and forth to California to take care of her ailing mother and sisters.
She was a member of Holy Apostles Catholic Church where she was involved in the Legion of Mary and the Blue Army of Our Lady of Fatima.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Becky Prevost (Bryon); daughter-in-law, Mary; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; sons: John and Steve; daughter, Debbie Eastburn and her husband, Gary.
Remembrances may be left for the family at www.AccentFuneral.com Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 28, 2020