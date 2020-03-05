|
Margaret Zueger
1931 ~ 2020
Margaret Mary Zueger, 89, died Monday, March 2, 2020 at a local hospital surrounded by her children. Margaret was born on January 9, 1931, in Portland, Oregon to Phillip and Agnes (Pendergast) Galluzzo, the oldest of three children. She attended Blessed Sacrament Catholic School and Immaculata High School in Portland, graduating in 1949. After high school, Margaret attended Marylhurst College in Marylhurst, Oregon and completed a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education in 1953.
After graduating from college, Margaret accepted a teaching position at Vale Elementary School in Vale, Oregon. She met Albert M. Zueger, a local farmer in Vale. They married on June 16, 1956, at The Madeleine Catholic Church in Portland, Oregon. After marriage, Margaret continued to work as a substitute teacher in the Vale School District and began a family. She was very active at St. Patrick's Catholic Church and the local community in Vale. She taught in various teaching positions throughout Malheur County for over 30 years. She was an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma.
After her husband Al's death, Margaret moved to Boise, Idaho. She became a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and volunteered in several parish ministries. And, in addition, she became a member of Saint Mark's Catholic Church and volunteered in several parish ministries including ministry to the homebound and in the hospital, the Legion of Mary, the Lunch Bunch, the coffee club, and the list goes on. Margaret was an active member of several local organizations including the Retired Educator Association of Idaho and the Italian Club.
Margaret loved her family. She never forgot a birthday or special family occasion. She faithfully called all of her children and grandchildren every Saturday and Sunday evening. No matter the hardships Margaret faced, she instilled her love of music and the arts in her children.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Phil; her husband, Albert; her son, Raymond; and her grandson, Ian.
Margaret is survived by her sister, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. "Remember that Grandma loves you."
The Zueger family would like to thank the very dear friends of Margaret for their unwavering love and support. And, the staff and medical team at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center for the care of Margaret and support to her family.
A Vigil Service with Rosary will be held Thursday, March 5 at 7:00 PM with a Memorial Mass on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:30 AM. St. Mark Catholic Church at 7960 W Northview Street in Boise. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in the name of Margaret.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 5, 2020