Margaret L. Pruett Reynolds

July 4, 1940 - April 27, 2019

Margaret Louise Pruett Reynolds, 78 of King Hill, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mountain Home, and burial will follow at Glenn Rest Cemetery, in Glenns Ferry. Margaret was born July 4, 1940 in Glenns Ferry, to Lee and Alice Trail. She grew up in the King Hill and Glenns Ferry area where she attended school and graduated from Glenns Ferry High School. Margaret married Bill Pruett on January 27, 1956 in Mountain Home. After they were married, she farmed and raised five children. In 1968 they moved to Pasadena Valley and purchased the Hap Woodward place and raised cattle, horses and farmed grain, sugar beets and hay. In 1974, they moved the Half Moon Ranch on Colds Springs Creek. There they raised cattle that grazed from Colds Springs to Bennet Mountain. Ranching and branding was a way of life where their family and friends worked together and shared stories. Later they moved back to Pasadena Valley on the Daniels/Carnahan place and they continued to raise and breed Two-Eyed Jack quarter horses. In 1995, Margaret and Bill divorced and she purchased a house on the Hap Woodward place and continued to farm for her brother, Rocky Trail. In 1998, she married LeRoy Reynolds. They lived together at the Hap Woodward place. She enjoyed gardening and took pride in her flowers. In 2001, LeRoy and Margaret divorced. She continued to live in Pasadena Valley and stayed involved in the community. After she retired, she loved to enter her prized flowers and vegetables at the Elmore County Fair. Margaret is survived by her five children, Sheri (Jack) Lisle, Peggy (Dan) Campbell, Mike Pruett, Janet (Jim) Martinek and Dennis Pruett; four sisters, Barbara (Max) Clark, Marie (Ed) Simonson, Judy (Bob) Battles, Rocky (Terrie) Trail and Joan (Tom) Lester, 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and one infant son, David Lynn. The family would like to thank Poplar Grove Assisted Living, Auburn Crest Hospice, and Larue Nielson for the compassionate and professional care. Published in Idaho Statesman on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary