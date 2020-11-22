Margaret Sanna

November 6, 1920 - November 16, 2020

Boise, Idaho - Margaret Sanna lived a simple life of kindness, good works and giving back. Nothing pleased her more than making a meal or snacks for visitors, calling out, "Mangia!" as she set down her culinary masterpieces. She volunteered at church, read voraciously, and enjoyed crocheting and playing card and board games. She exuded vitality, and loved making people happy.

Margaret Mary Marchetti Sanna passed away November 16, 2020, at age 100 in Boise. She was born in Pocatello on Nov. 6, 1920, to Italian immigrants Ciriaco and Catarina Marchetti. Margaret was born just 2½ months after the 19th amendment allowing women to vote was certified. She voted in every election, including five days before her 100th birthday.

Margaret lived in Pocatello for 90 of her 100 years before finishing her life in Boise. She and John Sanna were married June 20, 1943 at St. Anthony Church in Pocatello. Margaret graduated from Pocatello High School. She worked as a checker at Safeway grocery store, among the first female union employees ever in the city.

Margaret loved to garden; cook; take long walks around the neighborhood; and read books, magazines and the daily paper. "Nonna" specialized in homemade pasta and salads, with ingredients coming straight from her garden. She was known to make a wicked ravioli and minestrone. She also treated family and friends to fudge and scones and her favorite, pizzelle waffle cookies.

Margaret routinely hosted dinner parties and celebrations at her Pocatello home. This was especially true for traditional family celebrations on Christmas Eve, when she welcomed international exchange students attending ISU into the home who had no one to share the holidays. She also volunteered at St. Anthony's Church (today Holy Spirit Catholic Community), washing linens and helping set up before, clean up after, church events.

Her life lessons will live long past her time with us: Wash your hands, straighten the rugs, clean your plates, buckle up, watch your language and be nice.

Margaret is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, John Sanna; her sister, Maxine Rossiter; and her brothers Fred and Kenneth Marchetti. She is survived by her three children: David Sanna (Dayna); Kathleen Sanna; and Chris Sanna Lark (Tom Lark). She is also survived by seven grandchildren: John Katsilometes; Bill Katsilometes (Lindsey Katsilometes); Denise Sanna (Brian McClure); Dedra Sanna (JP Sample); A.J. Eaton; Marcus Eaton, and Quincee Lark. Margaret is also survived by great-grandchildren Katarina, Taylor, Cassidy, Gracie and Austin; and great-great grandchildren Cohen and Caysen

The family would like to thank Plantation Place and First Choice Hospice in Boise, and Accent Funeral Home in Meridian. Honoring the family's wishes, services are pending.





