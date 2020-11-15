Margaret Thieme

August 14, 1928 - November 5, 2020

On November 5th, 2020, Margaret Thieme, or Margie as her friends call her, passed away quietly with her family close by. Margie was born August 14, 1928 in Los Angeles, California, She met William "Bill" Thieme, her husband of 63 years, after his tour with the Air Force. They lived in Anaheim for several years before relocating to Arizona, and then many years later to Tracy, California, where they lived for 30 years. After that they moved to Eagle, Idaho to live closer to family. She was a loving mother of three; Lorraine Kempton of Phoenix, Arizona; Janis Bartholomew (Royce) of Citrus Heights, Utah; and Dan Thieme (Iris) of Meridian, Idaho. She was a grandmother of 13 grandchildren and five great grand children. Margie was a teacher's aide in Page, Arizona for many years, and taught children the basics of reading, writing and math. Margie was known for her kindness and being a friend to all. She will always be remembered and loved for her selfless heart and desire to give to others.



