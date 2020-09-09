Margery Mae Rabdau

July 17, 1936 - August 26, 2020

Our beloved Margery Mae Rabdau passed away at home, surrounded by family in Scottsdale, AZ on August 26, 2020. Born July 17th, 1936 in Helena, MT to Ed and Marie Vollmer, Margie was one of three tall and beautiful Vollmer girls. She loved her early life there as an active young woman and an excellent student. She graduated from Cathedral Catholic high school in 1954. Earning a full-ride scholarship, she attended Gonzaga University where she would meet the love of her life–James Louis Rabdau. At age 19, she put college on hold to marry this young soldier and strike out on a grand adventure together. They were married in Fort Benning, GA on May 29, 1956. The military afforded many opportunities and a few challenges. The family lived around the country and overseas on Army posts in North Carolina, Kentucky, Kansas, Georgia, and Germany. While Jim was serving in Korea, Vietnam and the Middle East; Marge held down the home front for long periods. Five children blessed their marriage and raising them was her greatest joy and accomplishment. She also loved the beach, sweets and Neil Diamond. Marge had a brilliant sense of humor and impeccable style. Retiring from the Army in 1978, they moved the family to Idaho, where Jim went to work for Ore-Ida Foods. The family would call Boise home for many years. Here she continued to grow and put her talents to use. She graduated from Boise State University in 1986 with a degree in Social Work and used her education and life experience in service of others. Marge worked as a counselor for 10 years at The Care Unit, Mercy Medical Hospital in Nampa. As the children left home, she and Jim had a wonderful life and retirement together. They traveled the world; visiting Europe, Asia, and South America. They became grandparents and great grandparents, always keeping the candy drawer stocked for visits to their beautiful home at the end of the lane. Jim was deeply in love with Marge and was in awe of her grace, kindness and beauty. At the time of Jim's death in 2013, they had been married for 57 years. Fulfilling a dream both Jim and Marge had, she moved to Carefree, Arizona in 2016 to escape the cold. She loved the beauty of the desert and the warmth of family living so close by. She was preceded in death by her parents Ed and Marie Vollmer, husband James Louis Rabdau and sister Joan Grenier. She is survived by her sister Mary Morrow; five children: Mark (Trish) Rabdau Star, ID; Julie (Scott) Issacs Scottsdale, AZ; Jaime (George) Schoeler Jacksonville, FL; James (Tracy) Rabdau Salt Lake City, UT; and J Michael (fiancé Elena) Rabdau Boise, ID. Marge was overjoyed to have, and is survived by 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Marge was a woman of great faith and loved God wholeheartedly. She served Him and His children wherever she lived- in the MCCW and in her parishes; Holy Apostles, Meridian and Our Lady of Joy, Carefree. If you passed by her room at bedtime, she would always be seen kneeling in prayer. Margery Mae Rabdau was truly a woman of substance and her influence will echo in our family forever. Funeral services will be held at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, Meridian ID at 11am on September 25, 2020. She will be interred with Jim at the Idaho Veterans Cemetery.

Donations in Margery Rabdau's name should be sent directly to:

St. Ignatius Catholic School

6180 N. Meridian Road

Meridian, ID 83646



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store